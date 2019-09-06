Thousands are expected this weekend for the New Hampshire Democrat Convention, which will feature nineteen of the Democrat presidential candidates seeking their party’s nomination.

“In just two days, New Hampshire’s Democrats will come together for what’s on track to be our largest event ever of either political party,” said Democrat Party Chair Ray Buckley.

“I think you are going to see an amazing turnout,” Buckley added. “It certainly will be in the thousands.”

Democrat presidential candidates taking part in the convention include: businessman Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen Cory Booker (D-NJ), Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Texas Rep. Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak, billionaire Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), author Marianne Williamson, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The convention, which will be held on Saturday, will last from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the downtown arena with no tickets for sale at the door.

According to Buckley, each candidate will address the audience, almost alphabetically, for seven to ten minutes.

Buckley said the convention will clear up the choice “between Democrats who will work for all Granite Staters and Republicans who have demonstrated that they only work for special interests, the top one percent and their donors at everyone else’s expense.”

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster, U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas, and Manchester mayor and Convention Chair Joyce Craig will also be in attendance for the convention.