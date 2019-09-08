Dem Rep. Clyburn: ‘Not Too Sure’ the Bill of Rights Would Pass Today

Sunday on MSNBC, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) wondered if the Bill of Rights would pass in today’s “climate.”

Clyburn said based off of conversations he has all the time, he believes there would be “strong support against the Bill of Rights” among people who would like to see many of the guarantees “uprooted.”

“I really believe sincerely – the climate that we’re in today – if the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments of the United States Constitution, were put before the public today, I’m not too sure that we would hold onto the Bill of Rights,” Clyburn declared during the interview with MSNBC. “Especially when I see what people are doing with the Second Amendment and no telling what they would do with the First Amendment.”

MSNBC’s David Gura responded, “You really believe that? That’s a startling statement. You believe that?”

“Absolutely,” Clyburn replied. “There would be a strong support against the Bill of Rights. Go through the Bill of Rights and I’ll tell you I run into people every day who would like to see so much of those guarantees uprooted.”

