Watch Live – House Republicans Hold Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act Hearing

House Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and other House Republicans will hold a hearing Tuesday on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, legislation that would protect babies born alive after abortion from infanticide.

As reported by Breitbart News’ Susan Berry, “House Democrats have refused to take up the measure, H.R. 962, that states infants who survive abortion deserve the same treatment and care as any other newborn.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrat leaders have blocked a vote on the bill more than 80 times. Scalise and Rep. Ann Wagner (MO) filed a discharge petition on the legislation in April. All 197 House Republicans, but only three Democrats, have signed onto the petition. In order to bypass Pelosi and force a vote on the Born-Alive Act, House Republicans need 17 more signatures – which they hope to obtain after a hearing presents the facts given by experts on abortion.

The hearing is slated for 1:00 p.m. Eastern.