President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held a moment of silence Wednesday in commemoration of the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks.
The president and first lady exited the White House and stood briefly on the East Lawn as a bell chimed three times.
Bowing their heads, and clasping their hands, they remained silent for a moment.
The pause of silence began at 8:46 a.m. EDT, the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
White House staff and family members of those lost in the attacks joined them.
Following the moment of silence, the military played taps before the president and first lady returned to the White House.
Here is a list of the families of 9/11 victims present for the moment of silence:
Kathy Ashton, Mother of Tommy Ashton, North Tower 95th Floor
John Ashton, Father of Tommy Ashton, North Tower 95th Floor
Gail Eagleson, Wife of Bruce Eagleson, Westfield Mall Manager, last seen assisting Port Authority Police
Brett Eagleson, Son of Bruce Eagleson, Westfield Mall Manager, last seen assisting Port Authority Police
Lisa Friedman, Wife of Andrew Friedman, North Tower 92nd Floor
Chris Ganci, Son of Peter J. Ganci, FDNY Chief of Department
Patricia Kellet, Wife of Joe Kellet, North Tower
Kathy Wisniewski, Wife of Alan Wisnieswski, North Tower
Alice Hoagland, Mother of Mark Bingham, Hero of Flight 93
Loreen Sellitto, Mother of Matthew Sellitto, North Tower
Terry Strada, Mother of Tom Strada, North Town 104th Floor
Kaitlyn Strads, Daughter of Tom Strada, North Town 104th Floor
Debra Burlingame, Sister of Cpt. Chic Burlingame pilot of AA77, Pentagon
Debra Ann Basham, Wife of Todd Rancke, North Tower, 104th Floor
Survivors
Tim Frolich, Survivor, South Tower 80th Floor
Sharon Premoli, Survivor, North Tower 80th Floor
Retired Law Enforcement
Ken Williams, FBI, Author of the Phoenix Memo, now working for 9/11 Families
Bassem Youssef, FBI, now working for 9/11 Families
The president will address the country at a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon later Wednesday.
