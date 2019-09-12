Julián Castro Stands on Booster Box to Appear Taller on Debate Stage

Former U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro stood on a booster box to appear taller during Thursday’s Democrat debate on ABC.

Castro stood on a booster box to appear taller while debating his fellow 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidates on Thursday night. The former U.S. HUD secretary was standing beside former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (R-TX), who reportedly stands at 6’4″.

The news of Castro’s booster box quickly spread on Twitter by those who were apparently at the debate and had seen it from the stage.

per somebody right next to the stage — Julián Castro has an apple box behind his podium to make him appear taller. I’m told it’s bigger than Klobuchar and Harris’ booster boxes #DemDebate — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 12, 2019

i am 110% serious and i'm sitting in the filing center right now just staring at my texts and howling. — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 12, 2019

OH MY GOD IT'S A MASSIVE BOOSTER BOX — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 13, 2019

“OH MY GOD IT’S A MASSIVE BOOSTER BOX,” exclaimed Playboy’s Washington Correspondent Alex Thomas via Twitter.

