Ready to Deal: Donald Trump Postpones China Tariffs for 15 Days

President Donald Trump said Wednesday evening he would delay proposed tariffs on China in October, as a positive gesture to Vice Premier Liu He.

“At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s brief reprieve from economic pressure on China demonstrated his willingness to continue talks. Prior to Trump’s announcement, China also issued tariff exemptions on 12 products.

Trump indicated Thursday that China was preparing to purchase American agricultural products again.

“It is expected that China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products!” he wrote.

Trump’s comment was likely in response to China’s Ministry of Commerce saying that Chinese companies were asking prices of products like soybeans and pork.

Trade talks with Chinese officials are expected to continue in October.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China wanted to separate trade talks from other national security issues, in the hopes of moving forward.