Twitter, the GAP, 143 Other Businesses Press Congress for Gun Control

Twitter, the GAP, and 143 other businesses, sent a September 12, 2019, letter to Congress asking elected officials to pass more gun control.

The letter, published by the New York Times, is a push for court orders to seize firearms, as well as for universal background checks.

The missive says:

As leaders of some of Americas most respected companies and those with significant business obligation to stand up for the safety of our employees,customers, and all Americans in the communities we serve across the country. Doing nothing America’s gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it is time to stand with the American public on gun safety.

The letter is signed by 145 companies, included Bain Capital, Credit Karma, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Doordash, GAP, Levi Strauss & Co., Pinterest, Reddit, Royal Caribbean, Twitter, Uber, and Yelp.

The letter comes after Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, and Meijer all adopted prohibitions against customers openly carrying firearms, even in states where the open carry of guns is legal.

Walmart made clear it would send a letter to the White House, asking for more gun control, and Kroger asked Congress to pass more gun laws.

