Donald Trump Jokes About CFL, LED Light Bulbs: ‘I Always Look Orange’

President Donald Trump joked during Thursday’s House Republican retreat that energy-efficient light bulbs give his skin color an orange glow.

“People said, ‘What’s with the light bulb?’ And I said, ‘Here’s the story,’ and I looked at it. … The bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one, to me most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange,” he quipped to lawmakers during a riff on light bulb efficiency standards, according to NBC News.

“And so do you, the light is the worst,” he added, getting a laugh from the audience.

President Trump’s comments come as his administration is rolling back Obama-era regulations that expanded energy-use requirements to several types of light bulbs. On Wednesday, the Department of Energy finalized the withdrawal of requirements mandating that light bulbs used in recessed and track lighting possess the same efficiency standards as incandescent bulbs.

The Energy Department noted in a statement that the rule change does “does not prevent consumers from buying the lamps they desire.”

“The market is successfully transitioning to LEDs regardless of government regulation. Consumers are clearly taking advantage of the energy savings provided by LEDs,” the federal agency added.