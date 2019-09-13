Watch: Beto Pushes AR-15 Ban, Claims Gun Rights Aren’t ‘Absolute’

Following Thursday night’s Democrat debate, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke pushed his AR-15 ban while suggesting gun rights are not “absolute.”

O’Rourke actually stressed his belief that no right is absolute, but he applied it to guns, as that was the topic at hand.

He said: “I think the precedent and common sense is pretty clear on this, that none of our rights are absolute; that there are some common sense limitations to them.”

He went on to suggest “you can’t own a grenade launcher or a bazooka,” therefore, you ought not be able to own an AR-15.

You can't own a grenade launcher or drive a tank down the street. These AR-15s and AK-47s are weapons of war—and we need to buy back every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/RjB9FUuXjR — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

During the debate itself, O’Rourke confirmed his support for confiscation of AR-15s and AK-17s. At one point he even declared, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15 and AK-47.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.