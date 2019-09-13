Watch Live: Anti-ICE Protesters Gathering at Pro-ICE Rally

Concerned American citizens are protesting the sanctuary city policies of Montgomery County, Maryland on Friday between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

In less than two months, eight illegal aliens have been charged with sexual assault or rape in Montgomery County which has a policy of shielding criminal illegal aliens from deportation. Today, Americans, led by columnist Michelle Malkin and Lary O’Connor, are protesting the sanctuary city policies and calling for residents to “#StandwithICE.”

