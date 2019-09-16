Georgia Homeowner Shoots, Kills 3 Masked Teens

A Rockdale County, Georgia, homeowner shot and killed three masked teens early Monday morning, according to reports.

WSB-TV2 reports that the teens entered the homeowner’s yard around 4 a.m. and allegedly fired shots at the neighbors. The homeowner responded by shooting all three teens, leaving one dead at the scene.

The other two teens died upon arriving at the hospital.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett described preliminary findings of the investigation into the incident:

ABC News reports Sheriff Levitt saying, “It could be a ‘stand your ground’ type case, based on the … [information] that we have learned so far.”

No one other than the alleged intruders is reported to have suffered any injury.

