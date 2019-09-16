Trump: Democrats Want to Eliminate ‘God-Given Right to Self-Defense’

During his September 16, 2019, rally in New Mexico, President Donald Trump called out “radical” Democrats for trying to take Americans’ guns.

Trump warned citizens of “radical left Democrats” pushing regulations, higher taxes, and constraints on free speech.

He observed that “left-wing Democrats want to confiscate your guns and eliminate your God-given right to self-defense.”

Trump added, “As your president, I will never allow them to take away your liberty, your dignity, … and I will never, ever, allow them to take away your sacred right to keep and bear arms.”

On September 15, 2019, Breitbart News reported Trump’s warning that Democrats want to “confiscate” guns.

CBS News quoted Trump saying, “Democrats want to confiscate guns from law-abiding Americans.” He added any that Democrat success in the confiscatory push means law-abiding citizens will be “totally defenseless when somebody walks into their house with a gun.”

On September 12, 2019, Breitbart News quoted Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

