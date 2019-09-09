Democrats refuse to deport “11 million” illegal immigrants, but they have no problem confiscating 16 million AR-15s from law-abiding citizens.

On May 19, 2016, the New York Times ran a story asking, “What would it take to deport 11 million and build a wall?”

On September 29, 2016, the Nation asked, “What if the US really did deport 11 million people?”

Politico followed the June 27, 2019, Democrat presidential debate by suggesting candidates made a mistake by calling attention to “11 million” illegal immigrants without even asking, “Should there be any limit on who gets to come to the United States?”

Suffice it to say, “11 million” is a go-to figure for Democrats and their surrogates in the establishment media. And the “11 million” illegals are people the Democrats refuse to deport.

But Democrat presidential candidates such as Kamala Harris and Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke have no problem open talking about confiscating the 16 million-plus AR-15s owned by law-abiding citizens in this country. (The National Shooting Sports Foundation confirmed the figure of 16 million-plus to Breitbart.)

Harris, for her part, says she is not sure about the details on taking the guns, she only knows it would be a government-mandated buyback.

O’Rourke paints of a picture of taking the guns that makes it look simple as can be. During a weekend campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, he made clear his belief that people will comply with an AR-15 ban, alleviating the need to send police door-to-door for the firearms.

Harris’ campaign website pledges she is dedicated to a “pathway to citizenship for the 11 million people living in our communities and contributing to our economy.” And on June 26, 2019, the New York Times reported O’Rourke wants “Congress to enact legislation that would create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people and rewrite immigration rules to prioritize family unity.”

But the 16 million-plus AR-15s have to go.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.