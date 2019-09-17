Data: At Least Quarter of a Million DACA Anchor Babies Living in 37 States

There are some 250,000 United States-born children of illegal aliens enrolled or eligible for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program living across 37 states, data reveals.

Data collected by the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, reveals that there are about 238,770 U.S.-born children of DACA illegal aliens — commonly referred to as “anchor babies” — living across 37 states, though the total is likely higher, as some estimates are based on low population estimates.

The children of illegal aliens, after being granted birthright citizenship, are able to anchor their illegal alien and non-citizen parents in the U.S. and eventually are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country through the legal immigration process known as “chain migration.”

DACA anchor babies are primarily concentrated in five states: Arizona, California, Illinois, North Carolina, and Texas.

In Texas, alone, there are at least 46,700 DACA anchor babies, while the sanctuary state of California is home to an estimated 72,600 DACA anchor babies. Illinois, a sanctuary state, is home to more than 15,000 DACA anchor babies, and another 12,200 live in Arizona.

There are close to 12,000 DACA anchor babies in North Carolina and roughly 7,600 in Georgia. Across 12 states overall, there are more than 5,000 DACA anchor babies.

The data indicates that the DACA anchor baby population is almost double the size of Charleston, South Carolina and nearly seven times the population of Beverly Hills, California.

Trump promised in October 2018 that he would end birthright citizenship through an executive order, but the issue has stalled since then. To date, the U.S. Supreme Court has never explicitly ruled that the children of illegal aliens must be granted birthright citizenship, and many legal scholars dispute the idea.

Today, there are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S., exceeding the annual roughly four million American babies born every year and costing American taxpayers about $2.4 billion every year to subsidize hospital costs. Every year, about 300,000 anchor babies are born in the country and as of June, there has been an average of about 124,000 anchor babies already born this year.

