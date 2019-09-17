Jerry Nadler Considering Holding Corey Lewandowski in Contempt

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nalder (D-NY) said Tuesday that he will reportedly consider holding former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in contempt.

Nadler revealed Tuesday that he might consider holding Lewandowski in contempt after the former campaign manager and House Democrats sparred during a hearing on “presidential obstruction of justice and abuse of power.”

Nadler says that holding Lewandowski in contempt is “certainly under consideration,” saying his behavior in the hearing room is “unacceptable.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 17, 2019

Tuesday’s hearing serves as part of Chairman Nalder’s impeachment inquiry into alleged abuse of presidential power and obstruction of justice that the president may have committed after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report cleared President Donald Trump of collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

Lewandowksi said that the campaign never did anything illegal nor did the campaign collude with any foreign powers.

“To the best of my recollection, I don’t recall ever having any conversations with foreign entities — let alone any who were offering help to manipulate the outcome of the election … Anyone who attempted to illegally impact the outcome of the election should,” Lewandowski said.

“The president never asked me to do anything illegal,” Lewandowski said to Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) when asked if Trump reportedly asked then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of the Mueller investigation to not include the 2016 Trump campaign.

“You are like a fish being cleaned with a spoon: It’s very hard to get an answer out of you,” Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said.

The former campaign manager also said that the “Russian collusion narrative” was one of the “greatest crimes” put on the American people.

Lewandowski also referred to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) as “President Swalwell,” after the California Democrat tried to get Lewandowski to get him to read the Mueller report.