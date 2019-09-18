Report: Colt to Cease AR-15 Production for the Civilian Market

Colt Firearms has reportedly decided to cease AR-15 production for the civilian market.

This will mark the end to some of the most iconic AR-15s ever, as Colts were a go-to AR for consumers as America’s love for the modern sporting rifle emerged in the late 20th century.

Guns.com reports Colt senior VP Paul Spitale indicated the company is shifting away from ARs and toward the class 1911, Colt revolvers, and other guns Americans want for concealed carry. Spitale said:

We’re going to focus on the products that our consumers are asking for. We’ve expanded our 1911s and our revolver line, and that market has been very positive for us.

Shooting Illustrated quoted Spitale saying Colt’s decision to refocus production was based on “customer feedback.”

Spitale made clear Colt’s position on making rifles for civilians could be reversed in the future, if the market changes to support a higher production of modern sporting rifles again. But for now, the 1911, the King Cobra family of revolvers, and similar firearms will be Colt’s focus.

