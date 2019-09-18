RNC Announces Record $23.5 Million Raised in August

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is announcing this week that it raised a record $23.5 million in August and now has $53.8 million cash on hand, according to a report from Fox News.

Fox News noted the significance and said the RNC’s “August fundraising total was the highest recorded in August during an off-cycle year by either the RNC or DNC, and the RNC has not had as much cash on hand since September 2016, just before Election Day.”

“The RNC smashed another fundraising record last month,” GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a tweet:

The RNC smashed another fundraising record last month. Between @realDonaldTrump's accomplishments and our grassroots infrastructure, Republicans are going to be unstoppable in 2020!https://t.co/JqSFvNZhnE — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 18, 2019

The estimated figures were drawn from contributions made directly to the committee and did not include contributions made to any other joint committee.

“Thanks to boycotts from Hollywood liberals and the Castro brothers doxxing private citizens who support President Trump, the RNC’s fundraising hit record levels in August,” McDaniel told Fox News.

“The more Democrats demonize President Trump and his supporters, the more boots we can put on the ground to re-elect him,” McDaniel added. “Between the President’s accomplishments and our grassroots infrastructure, Republicans are going to be unstoppable in 2020!”

For months, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has failed to outperform the RNC in fundraising efforts. In June, the RNC raised $14 million, while the DNC raised $7 million in the same time period. In July, the RNC raised more than $20 million, while the DNC only garnered $7.7 million.

Both the RNC and DNC are expected to file their fundraising totals with the Federal Election Commission on Friday.