The diplomat added: “We stand with the people of the UK and we always will.”

On Monday, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettle attempted to force Johnson to hold a press conference outside the Luxembourg Ministry of State in front baying anti-Brexit protesters.

The protesters were so loud as to make it impossible for Johnson to properly conduct himself, leaving the prime minister no choice but to abandon the conference. Bettle went ahead on his own, attempting to humiliate his guest by leaving an empty lecturn standing in place of the UK leader.

Speaking at the Carlton Club yesterday, the U.S. ambassador applauded Johnson’s political instincts, insisting he knew he was “walking into a trap”, according to the Telegraph report.

Woody Johnson reportedly said: “He knew this was a set-up. Of course he knew, but he’s British. He said, ‘What the hell. I can do this’.

“I thought the people in Luxembourg accomplished something that maybe even Boris couldn’t accomplish: show this is not where (the British) want to be, over there, when they treat us like that – your prime minister.”

Addressing a Conservative Foreign & Commonwealth Council lunch at the private members’ club in Pall Mall, the ambassador said “some had cast doubt” on the British people’s decision to leave the E.U., but he reaffirmed “the U.S. administration believes it’s the start of a new golden era for the UK.”

He said: “The people who built the greatest empire, the people who held off the Nazis, who contributed so much to the progress of mankind, you can go down a long list – they don’t need a lecture from anybody on how to run their country, and that includes Brussels.”