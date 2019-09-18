White House, DOJ Gun Control Proposal Includes Universal Background Checks

A White House and Department of Justice proposal containing gun control ideas is now available for public consumption.

CNN White House correspondent Elaina Plott tweeted a copy of the document:

This is the broad outline of the background-checks proposal that the White House and Bill Barr are giving Republicans on the Hill. Document, first reported by @amber_athey, here: pic.twitter.com/BLS5bfGIjD — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 18, 2019

The document clearly shows the White House and DOJ adopting the structure of the Manchin-Toomey gun control bill as a guide: “Consistent with the Manchin-Toomey-draft legislation, a background check requirement would be extended to all commercial sales, including sales at gun shows.”

The document shows the Manchin-Toomey background checks–i.e., universal background checks–would include issuance of a “bill of sale” and the preservation of a “chain of title.” Sellers would have the option of preserving record of the sale or allowing a Federal Firearm License holder to record the sale.

After posting the gun control document, Eliana Plott received an update from the White House that said WH legislative director Eric Ueland’s promoting the gun control document is not an indicator that President Donald Trump supports the gun control measures described:

An update from the White House: Hogan Gidley tells me that just because WH legislative director Eric Ueland is among those pushing this on the Hill, it does NOT mean Trump himself has signed off on it. "Not even close." https://t.co/BF7cGDdzqA — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 18, 2019

