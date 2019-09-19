President Donald Trump was photographed boarding Air Force One on Tuesday with his back pocket stuffed with cash.

Freelance photographer Tom Brenner snapped the picture of Trump’s pocket as the wind briefly blew up the tail of his suit jacket.

Money is seen in the back pocket of @realDonaldTrump as he boards Air Force One in Mountain View, California. pic.twitter.com/fCavzFXJ8L — Tom Brenner (@tombrennerphoto) September 18, 2019

The photo of the president quickly went viral online after Brenner shared it on Twitter and Instagram.

On the Air Force One flight back to Washington, DC, from California, reporters on the plane asked him about his cash-carrying habit.

“I don’t carry a wallet because I haven’t had to use a credit card in a long time,” Trump replied, holding up a wad of cash out of his pocket for reporters to see.

He said that he carried cash so that he could still give out tips as he traveled.

“I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel. I’m telling you, maybe a president’s not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, etcetera, etcetera,” Trump explained.

Trump asked Brenner for a copy of the photo.

“Boy, that’s a good picture,” he said.