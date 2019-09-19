National Poll: Elizabeth Warren Takes Commanding Lead over Joe Biden

Top tier candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is leading the Democrat field, according to a Civiqs/DataProgress poll taken after the third Democrat debate in Houston, Texas.

The survey interviewed 1,219 likely Democrat primary voters following the Houston debate on September 13-16, 2019, and asked, “If you consider yourself a Democrat, who is your first choice for the Democratic nominee for president in 2020?”

The post-debate poll found Warren leading the pack, six points ahead of Joe Biden (D) with 30 percent support, gaining two percent following her Houston debate performance. Biden, who has been leading the crowded field in the vast majority of national Democrat primary polls, fell to second place with 24 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 14 percent support, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) with seven percent support, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with six percent support. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang (D), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) garnered two percent each. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent, meaning Warren’s lead over Biden is outside of statistical error:

#National @Civiqs/@DataProgress Post Debate Poll (9/13-16):

Warren 30%

Biden 24%

Sanders 14%

Buttigieg 7%

Harris 6%

O'Rourke 2%

Yang 2%

Gabbard 2%

Booker 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Castro 1%

Steyer 1%

Bullock 1%

Williamson 0%

de Blasio 0%

Delaney 0%

Bennet 0%

Ryan 0%https://t.co/aUPdPi2EHD — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 19, 2019

Respondents were also asked to identify their second choice candidate. The majority, 27 percent, chose Warren, followed by Harris and Buttigieg, who tied for second place with 11 percent support, and Sanders, who saw 10 percent. Only 9 percent chose Biden as their second choice.

Additionally, the survey asked, “If you could wave a magic wand, and make any of the current Democratic candidates magically president, who would you choose?”

Nearly one-third of Democrats, 30 percent, chose Warren. Biden was in a distant second place; 16 percent chose him. Sanders trailed Biden, as 15 percent wish to wave a magic wand to make him President of the United States.

The national poll follows an NBC/WSJ poll released this week, showing Biden and Warren separating themselves from the rest of the field by double digits.