NBC Poll: Biden, Warren Leading Democrat Field by Double Digits

Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are separating themselves from the rest of the Democrat field by double digits, according to an NBC/WSJ poll released Tuesday.

The poll, which surveyed 506 Democrat primary voters September 13 – 16, shows Biden and Warren pulling away from the rest of the pack, with Biden leading by 31 percent support. He is followed by Warren, who garnered 25 percent support. Notably, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – a longtime top tier candidate – fell behind Warren by double-digits, seeing just 14 percent support. No other candidate saw over seven percent support, with Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) garnering seven percent support, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) seeing five percent, and Andrew Yang (D) taking in four percent. The margin of error is +/- 4.36 percent.

CNBC reports:

Biden builds his edge on dominance among three chunks of Democratic primary voters. He commands 49% among African-Americans, 46% among senior citizens, and 42% among moderate and conservative Democrats. But after months of steady progress, Warren boasts formidable strengths of her own. She leads Biden by roughly two-to-one among liberals and Democrats under 35, breaks even among whites, and holds a double-digit edge among those seeking large-scale change in the post-Trump era. That last group represents a majority of the Democratic electorate.

The poll also showed immense growth of enthusiasm for Warren, with 35 percent of Democrat primary voters saying they are “enthusiastic” about the Massachusetts senator. Twenty-three percent said they were enthusiastic about Biden.

Republican pollster Bill McInturt, who conducted the poll alongside Peter Hart, said, “Warren becoming a broadly acceptable choice is a very significant development in a multi-candidate field.”

“The race is more solid for the frontrunners than it was in July,” McInturff added.

As NBC News notes, the poll indicated that just “nine percent of all Democratic respondents say their minds are definitely made up,” suggesting future shakeups as the race continues on.