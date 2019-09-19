A Fox News poll released Thursday indicates an uphill battle for President Trump in 2020, showing leading Democrat candidates topping the president in various hypothetical general election scenarios.

The poll, conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, surveyed 1,008 registered voters September 15-17, 2019, and showed Democrat presidential candidates defeating the president in hypothetical general election scenarios, with Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden (D) leading by double digits.

The survey asked voters whom they would vote for if the election were held today. Fifty-two percent chose Biden, and 38 percent chose Trump, giving Biden a 14-point advantage. While Trump fared better in hypothetical matchups against Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Kamala Harris (D-CA), the Democrats still came out on top:

Biden: 52 percent

Trump: 38 percent

Warren (D-MA): 46 percent

Trump: 40 percent

Sanders (I-VT): 48 percent

Trump: 40 percent

Harris (D–CA): 42 percent

Trump: 40 percent

The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

The Fox News poll also examined the Democrat 2020 presidential race, surveying 480 Democrat primary voters. It showed Biden leading the field by double digits, garnering 29 percent support to Sanders’ 18 percent support and Warren’s 16 percent support. Harris placed fourth with 7 percent support, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) with 4 percent support, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with 3 percent support, and Andrew Yang (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) seeing 2 percent support each. The margin of error is +/- 4.5 percent.

The general election poll follows a Florida Atlantic University poll released Wednesday, which showed Trump narrowly leading his closest Democrat challengers in the coveted Sunshine State.

As Breitbart News reported:

According to the poll, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared to be the most competitive challenger, losing to Trump 50.1 percent to 49.9 percent. Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) lose to the president by one point – 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent, the poll showed. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who has struggled to regain her once-held status as a top tier candidate, loses by four points, 52 percent to 48 percent. However, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent, the candidates listed, minus Harris, are in a virtual dead heat with the president:

Trump defeated Democrat challenger Hillary Clinton in an upset in 2016, surpassing the Electoral College’s 270 threshold necessary to win the election, despite polls predicting otherwise.