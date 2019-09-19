Senator Mike Lee’s (R-UT) green card giveaway for the nation’s biggest tech corporations has been at least temporarily blocked in the U.S. Senate by Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

On Thursday, as Lee attempted to push through his and Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) S. 386 — legislation that would allow Indian nationals to effectively monopolize the U.S. green card system for at least ten years — Perdue blocked a vote because he is concerned about the impact the plan will have on rural healthcare industries.

“I support this bill … we have some language that needs to be clarified,” Perdue said. “And I still have some concerns about the impact this legislation would have on some specific industries in my state and in the country.”

Lee said he expects to work with Perdue on getting his support in order to push for a vote sometime next week.

At stake is a massive giveaway for employment-based green cards for Big Tech — including those who have contributed directly to Lee, like Google, Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.

Lee’s S. 386 will ensure outsourcing firms such as Cognizant and Infosys, as well as giant tech conglomerates like Amazon and Facebook, have a green card system wherein only foreign workers on H-1B visas are able to obtain employment green cards by creating a backlog of seven to eight years for all foreign nationals.

This process would solidify that employment-based green cards only go to temporary foreign visa workers who have been imported to the U.S. by corporations to replace American workers, thus rewarding the employers of H-1B foreign workers.

While about 25 percent of all employment-based green cards currently are rewarded to Indian nationals today, should Lee’s legislation pass, Indian nationals will obtain more than 90 percent of all the employment-based green cards for at least a decade.

Bankrolling the effort to pass the green card giveaway are giant tech corporations and the billionaire Koch brothers’ network of organizations, all of which have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Lee in the past and present.

In this election cycle, Lee has raked in more than $33,000 from the Microsoft Corporation, about $18,400 from Google, $12,500 from Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, $12,000 from the Oracle Corporation, $11,000 from Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, and nearly $11,000 from the Koch-owned Koch Agronomic Services.

During the 2018 election cycle, Lee enjoyed a more than $112,000 combined donation from Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Oracle, and Koch Agronomic Services. All have lobbied GOP and Democrat Senators to pass Lee’s S. 386 this year.

