Watch Live: Democrats Hold Hearing on How the ‘Tax Code Subsidizes Hate’

The House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Easter on how the tax code allegedly “subsidizes hate.”

Witnesses for the hearing include:

Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Jeff Binkley, founder of Maura’s Voice

Sylvia Acosta, CEO of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of the El Paso Del Norte Region

Marcus Owens, partner of Loeb & Loeb LLP

Eugene Volokh, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law

The hearing comes a day after the Democrat-led House held a hearing to discuss the alleged threat of white nationalist terrorism to the country.

During the hearing, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said President Donald Trump was to blame for the rise of white nationalism partly due to his labeling the migrant caravans as “invasions” and for suggesting that Baltimore, Maryland, was “rodent infested.”