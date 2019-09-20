President Donald Trump announced economic sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran on Friday, as he continues discussions with Saudi Arabia about recent drone attacks against their oil production facilities.

“We’ve now cut off all funds to Iran,” Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said, pointing out that the sanctions would affect the country all the way to the top of their economic system.

The president and Mnuchin announced the additional sanctions during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Trump said that his administration was working with Saudi Arabia on the response to the attacks.

“These are the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country,” he said about the new sanctions. “We’ve never done it to this level.”

Trump said that Iran needed to change their behavior and their funding of terrorism in the Middle East.

“It’s too bad what’s happening with Iran, it’s going to hell,” Trump said. “Doing poorly. They’re practically broke. They are broke.”

Trump continues to pressure Iran after withdrawing from former President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with the rogue regime and imposing several rounds of economic and financial sanctions.