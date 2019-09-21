Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has overtaken Joe Biden (D) in Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Saturday. It marks the first time the Massachusetts senator has led in the Register‘s poll.

Selzer & Co conducted the poll, surveying 602 likely caucusgoers September 14-18, 2019. It shows Warren topping the crowded Democrat field with 22 percent support, marking the “first time she has led in the Register’s poll,” as the Des Moines Register indicated.

Biden, who has largely remained the frontrunner as several national polls indicate, fell to second place with 20 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) followed in a distant third with 11 percent support. The margin of error is +/- four percent.

The Des Moines Register added that “no other candidate reaches double digits,” with Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) coming in fourth place with nine percent support, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropping to fifth place with six percent support, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) garnering three percent support each.

Four candidates – Beto O’Rourke (D), Tom Steyer (D), Andrew Yang (D), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)– garnered two percent. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less.

Selzer & Co. president J. Ann Selzer called the results the “first major shakeup” in the Democrat primary race.

“It’s the first time we’ve had someone other than Joe Biden at the top of the leader board,” Selzer said, according to the Des Moines Register.

The poll also found Warren’s favorability at 75 percent, with Buttigieg right behind with 69 percent.

This follows a Focus on Rural America poll released Wednesday, showing Biden and Warren separating themselves from the rest of the Democrat field with 25 percent and 23 percent, respectively: