Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are continuing to pull taway from the rest of the Democrat field, leading the pack in Iowa by double digits, according to a Focus on Rural America poll released Wednesday.

David Binder Research conducted the survey September 14 – 17, interviewing 500 Iowa voters who are likely to participate in the Democrat presidential caucus next year. The survey found two clear frontrunners– Biden, who garnered 25 percent support and Warren, who saw 23 percent. With a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percent, the two are statistically tied.

The rest of the Democrat field falls behind by double digits. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) topped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for third place, earning 12 percent support to Sanders’ nine percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) fell closely behind with eight percent support, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Tom Steyer (D), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Andew Yang (D) with five percent, three percent, two percent, and two percent, respectively. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less:

Four candidates – Biden, Warren, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar have seen the most significant boost in Iowa in the past two months. In July, Biden polled at 17 percent, Warren polled at 20 percent, Buttigieg polled at ten percent, and Klobuchar polled at four percent. Sanders saw a drop in support, falling from 12 percent in July. Harris, however, experienced the most significant tumble, falling 13 points since July, dropping from 18 percent to five percent.

Of the candidates on the debate stage in Houston, Texas, last week, “Yang and Castro are most likely to be ruled out by voters,” the survey showed.

“Warren and Buttigieg have the highest proportion of voters saying they are under active consideration for their vote,” the survey added.

The Hawkeye State poll largely parallels the NBC/WSJ poll released Tuesday, showing Biden and Warren leading the Democrat field by double digits nationally.