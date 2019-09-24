Watch Live: House Holds Hearing on ‘Trump’s Muslim Ban’

Democratic lawmakers will hold a hearing Tuesday on “the Trump Administration’s Muslim Ban.”

The House Committee on the Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship and Committee on Foreign Affairs’ Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigation will hold a joint hearing that begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

As reported by Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak, however, “The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a case against President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order restricting travel and immigration from several terror-prone states” back in 2017.

“The president went even further, issuing an executive order that includes two non-Muslim countries — North Korea and Venezuela — among the seven that are subject to the new restrictions. That fact would make any claim of religious discrimination less likely to prevail.”

According to the Judiciary Committee’s website, hearing witnesses include:

Panel One:

Mr. Edward Ramotowski

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Bureau of Consular Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Ms. Elizabeth Neumann

Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy, Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Mr. Todd Hoffman

Executive Director, Admissions and Passenger Programs, Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Panel Two:

Mr. Abdollah Dehzangi

Baltimore, MD

Mr. Ismail Ahmed Hezam Alghazali

Brooklyn, NY

Ms. Farhana Khera

President and Executive Director, Muslim Advocates

Mr. Andrew R. Arthur

Resident Fellow in Law and Policy, Center for Immigration Studies