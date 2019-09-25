Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Wednesday during a speech on the Senate floor that Americans want solutions to better their lives, not a “breathless revenge scheme orchestrated” by the Democrat Party to undermine President Donald Trump.

Sen. Blackburn delivered a blistering speech, railing against Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump after reports revealed he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about possible corrupt behavior by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The Tennessee conservative senator said that during a virtual town hall on Tuesday night, Tennesseans asked her how to improve their lives, discussing issues such as “nuclear power, gun rights, health care for our veterans, and even an invasive fish species known as the Asian Carp that is affecting our beautiful rivers.”

Sen. Blackburn commented that her constituents remain unimpressed with Democrats’ efforts to impeach the president. She said:

Now, as you can imagine, this struck a chord with my fellow Tennesseans. They may be far outside the Beltway bubble, but they’ve been keeping a close eye on what those Democrats have been up to the past three years. Let me tell you, they’re not impressed.

Blackburn noted that west Tennesseans see Democrats’ cynical move to impeach the president as “anger, vitriol, jealousy, and spite.”

“Tennesseans and the American people want fairness, equal treatment, and justice, not a breathless revenge scheme orchestrated by a political party,” Blackburn added.