Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) suggested gun control is “just like that civil rights movement” during a Wednesday gun control rally on Capitol Hill.

Blumenthal began his time behind the podium by thanking Connecticut citizens who are calling for more gun control. He then thanked other gun controllers from around the country for likewise demanding more gun laws and “building this [gun control] movement. It is just like that civil rights movement.”

Blumenthal said the gun control movement is “being led by people all over the country who have the courage to say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Ironically the civil rights movement was largely a movement to take down Jim Crow laws, which Democrats put in place throughout the South. Those laws, from poll taxes to rules on bus seating based on skin color, were targeted by civil rights leaders and activists in the 1950s and 1960s, and ultimately destroyed.

Blumenthal now suggests the Democrat-led fight to secure more gun regulations is “just like that civil rights movement.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke at the rally prior to Blumenthal and swelled gun violence deaths by 66 percent.

