DNI Maguire: Trump Did Not Ask to ID Federal Worker Who Made Complaint

Testifying Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee, Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire said President Donald Trump has not asked him to identify the partisan federal employee behind the so-called “whistleblower” complaint regarding the president’s July telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rep. Speier: "Did the president of the United States ask you to find out the identity of the whistleblower? Acting DNI Maguire: "Although I would not normally discuss my conversations with the president, I can tell you, emphatically, no." https://t.co/fUBRdsHDCG pic.twitter.com/myIwSCcAlN — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2019

“Although I would not normally discuss my conversations with the president, I can tell you, emphatically, no,” Maguire told Jackie Speier (D-CA) when asked if he was pressed about the employee’s identity.

