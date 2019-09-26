DNI Maguire: Trump Did Not Ask to ID Federal Worker Who Made Complaint

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2019 in New York City. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced yesterday that the House will launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Testifying Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee, Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire said President Donald Trump has not asked him to identify the partisan federal employee behind the so-called “whistleblower” complaint regarding the president’s July telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Although I would not normally discuss my conversations with the president, I can tell you, emphatically, no,” Maguire told Jackie Speier (D-CA) when asked if he was pressed about the employee’s identity.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

