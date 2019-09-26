The re-election campaign of far-left “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is hawking “Impeach the MF” t-shirts following the House Democrats’ launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump for a telephone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky over the summer.

On sale for $29 apiece, the shirts come in six different designs and feature Tlaib’s infamous 2017 call to “impeach the mother fucker!” — an expletive reference to the president.

“You’ve asked for ‘em. And now we’ve got ‘em,” Tlaib’s campaign wrote of the shirts in an email to supporters.

The Michigan Democrat took to Twitter to promote the shirts herself, writing: “Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it!”

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! …and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

The t-shirts are a play on a pledge in which Tlaib, fresh off her swearing-in to Congress, recounted a story about how she told her son that she would ensure the impeachment of President Trump.

“‘Look, Mama, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t because we’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the mother fucker,” she told attendees of a MoveOn.org event, prompting cheers.

The freshman congresswoman’s crude comments drew awe from lawmakers and even the scorn of President Trump, who called them “disgraceful”

“This is a person I don’t know, I assume she’s new,” the president said. “I think she dishonored herself and dishonored her family using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there.”

Tlaib, one of the congressional Democrats’ most ardent supporters of impeachment, introduced a resolution to oust the president in March. In light of the Trump-Zelensky call, Tlaib accused the president of putting “the lives of Americans in jeopardy by putting his personal interests before our country that he took an oath to defend.”

“Impeachment is our only option,” she added.

And it appears that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) likely agrees. The California Democrat launched a formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, citing a so-called “whistleblower’s” complaint alleging President Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the eastern European country.

On Wednesday, the White House released a transcript of the call, in which the president mentioned possible wrongdoing by the Biden family, thoug, as Zelenksy stated later in the day, he felt no pressure whatsoever by the president to probe into the matter.

“I think you read everything. I think you read text. I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections, elections of USA. No, sure, we had I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me,” Zelensky told reporters at the United Nations in New York City.

According to the New York Times, the partisan federal employee who issued the complaint is a male CIA officer who was previously “detailed to work at the White House.”

The officer, who has since returned to work at the CIA, is believed to be an “analyst by training” and “steeped in details” of U.S. foreign policy toward Europe and to possess a “sophisticated understanding” of Ukrainian politics.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday confirmed the Office of Intelligence Community Inspector General found that the so-called “whistleblower” not only had second-hand information regarding the call, but also possessed a “political bias” in favor of a “political rival” of President Trump. It’s been widely reported that the officer did not hear the Trump-Zelensky call directly and relied on second-hand information to formulate his complaint.