John Kasich on Trump-Ukraine Call: ‘Nobody Talking About this’ in Ohio

"Does one phone call at this point in time lead to impeachment?" Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich says Congress might be moving too fast toward impeachment. "This is not a light matter. If all of a sudden everybody can be impeached, then it has no power."

A partial transcript is as follows:

ALISYN CAMEROTA: What are your thoughts on the whistleblower’s complaint and the president’s transcript of that call?

FORMER GOV. JOHN KASICH: It’s all a terrible situation in terms of that transcript. But the question is, does one phone call in this point in time, lead to impeachment? Mitch McConnell says it’s laughable. I mean, he is the Senate Leader. Mike Turner says it’s not okay. I think it’s absolutely worth condemning. Let me point out, there is nobody inside the Republican Party who has fought harder against Donald Trump. Not personally, but against his policies, his ways, his division. This call is another example of his irresponsibility.

But the question is, where are the people? I’m out here in Ohio, I’m finally back in the heartland. There’s nobody talking about this. There’s nobody coming up to me and saying “Oh my goodness!” So, it takes time and it’s got to be made clear to the public what this is all about. Therefore, I think this investigation has to continue.