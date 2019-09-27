The Nuclear Option: Make Schiff Take Oath Before Future Hearings

For three years now, Democrats have threatened to impeach President Trump for not taking seriously enough the efforts by foreign governments to meddle in our 2016 elections.

Then evidence surfaces revealing Mr. Trump’s earnest effort to confront a foreign government and pressure them to investigate and turn over information about their meddling in the 2016 elections.

Now Democrats want to impeach Mr. Trump for that.

In other words, Democrats today want to impeach Mr. Trump for doing what they say they have wanted him to do for three years.

Talk about getting “tired of winning.”

So. Much. Winning.

And, of course, the whole reason Democrats are so glued to this idea of impeaching Mr. Trump is that they look at their current field of candidates for 2020 and realize that Mr. Trump is on the verge of getting re-elected.

That much winning really might just put Democrats over the edge, if by then there are still any edges left for them to go over.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House “intelligence” committee about Mr. Trump’s effort to look into foreign meddling in the 2016 election.

The whole thing quickly devolved into another comical farce when Rep. Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat and “intelligence” chairman, kicked off the hearing by setting aside the just-released transcript of the telephone call between Mr. Trump and the president of Ukraine. He chose instead to read an entirely made up, fraudulent and fabricated transcript of a call that never occurred.

And these people wonder why nobody takes them seriously. They are confused about why American citizens have such disdain for these people and their ridiculous antics.

Mr. Schiff was later forced to explain his fabricated accusations. “My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least part in parody.”

Seriously? We thought you said this is a serious matter?

Henceforth, Mr. Schiff should be forced to stand, raise his right hand under oath and swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth if he wants to participate in any future hearings.

As Mr. Schiff’s little tempest in a teacup began to fizzle away, Democrats were left grasping at other fabricated accusations.

As usual, they settled on accusing Mr. Trump of a cover-up. Of what exactly? A cover-up of a non-crime? Did he attempt to cover up the simple fact that he was doing his job?

At any rate, it is hard to accuse Mr. Trump of a cover-up when he is the one who unilaterally declassified the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president as well as the official complaint by the hearsay gossip “whistleblower.”

Certainly, if Mr. Trump is running a cover-up here, he is doing a very bad job of it.

The most delightful moment of the day came with Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican and ranking member on the “intelligence” committee, reminded Mr. Schiff and the rest of the world that it was, in fact, Mr. Schiff himself who was caught on tape conspiring to collect nude pictures of a political opponent from a Ukrainian government official.

That political opponent, of course, was Donald Trump.

And, unlike the phone call Mr. Schiff fabricated during the House hearing, Mr. Schiff’s efforts to get a foreign government to meddle in a U.S. election was caught on tape. For all the world to hear.

Seriously. Nude pictures. Of a sitting president. From a foreign government.

These people are truly sick.

• Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.