Tulsi Gabbard Flips, Backs Trump Impeachment Inquiry

2020 White House hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced Friday that she now supports an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump over his phone call with the leader of Ukraine after affirming this week that the conversation does not make a “compelling” case to oust the president.

“Up to this point, I have been opposed to pursuing impeachment because it will further divide our already badly divided country,” Gabbard said in a statement. “However, after looking carefully at the transcript of the conversation with Ukraine’s President, the whistleblower complaint, the Inspector General memo, and President Trump’s comments about the issue, unfortunately, I believe that if we do not proceed with the inquiry, it will set a very dangerous precedent.”

.@TulsiGabbard flips on impeaching Trump, now supports an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/QNJynVNMhK — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 27, 2019

The Hawaii congresswoman urged House Democrats to run a swift and narrow impeachment probe, warning against a “long, protracted partisan circus that will further divide our country and undermine our democracy.”

Gabbard’s change of heart comes roughly 48 hours after warning against impeachment, stating the inquiry would be “terribly divisive” for the United States.

“Look, Donald Trump is corrupt — he is unfit to serve our country as president. He is unqualified to serve our country as commander-in-chief, I’m running for president to defeat him,” the lawmaker told The Hill. “I just think it’s so important for our country to be able to move forward to bridge these divides that it be the American people that make this decision.”

