A CIA officer falsely claimed in his so-called “whistleblower” complaint that Counselor to the State Department Ulrich Brechbuhl was present during President Donald Trump’s July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to CBS News.

Scoop: Senior Govt Official tells @CBSNews Counselor to the State Department Ulrich Brechbuhl was NOT on the @POTUS call with #Zelensky, as the whistle blower complaint states. — Christina Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 26, 2019

According to the complaint released Thursday, the officer claimed Brechbuhl listened into the call between the president and Zeleensky and that several State officials were later briefed on the details of the conversation.

