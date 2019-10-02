A police officer in the sanctuary county of Fairfax County, Virginia, was made to undergo “remedial training” after he helped federal immigration officials capture a wanted illegal alien.

As Breitbart News reported, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. suspended an officer from his duties pending an investigation after he learned that the officer aided the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in locating and arresting a wanted illegal alien, a violation of the county’s sanctuary policy, which shields illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

On Wednesday, Fairfax County officials confirmed to the Washington Post that the suspended officer had been reinstated to his position after being made to undergo “remedial training” to learn not to turn illegal aliens over to ICE, even if they are wanted.

“A Fairfax County police officer who was suspended for turning a driver involved in a traffic accident over to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has completed remedial training and will return to work Friday, officials said,” the Post report states.

Sanctuary County Police Chief Suspends Officer Who Helped Capture Illegal Alien Fugitivehttps://t.co/y86ZlrRhZd — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) October 1, 2019

The officer had helped ICE capture an illegal alien who was wanted after failing to appear for his deportation hearing. At the time, the officer took the illegal alien into custody and eventually turned him over to ICE agents.

In response, Roessler said the decision by the officer was a violation of the agency’s sanctuary policy.

“When I learned of this event, I directed an immediate internal investigation to look at all factors in this matter to ensure that all are held accountable for this violation,” Roessler said. He continued:

Our county is one of the most diverse counties in the nation and no one should have the perception that FCPD is acting as a civil immigration agent for ICE. This matter damages our reputation and the longstanding policy that I have stated many times that our officers shall not act as immigration agents.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, Fairfax County has become a central home to the violent MS-13 Gang from El Salvador in part thanks to the generous sanctuary county policy. The gang is made up mostly of illegal aliens from El Salvador who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, posing as unaccompanied minor children.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.