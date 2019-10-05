Nolte: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to ‘Eat the Babies’ with a ‘Thank You’

Prank or no, my take away from the eat-the-babies episode is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-CA) repeatedly thanking the woman who said we need to eat babies to save the planet.

Watch the video for yourself, but this time pay special attention to Ocasio-Crazy’s demonic and demented reaction to some crazy woman howling about how eating dead people is not enough.

By the way, the idea of eating dead people to save the world from Climate Change is no joke. Just last month at something called the Gastro Summit, Swedish behavioral scientist Magnus Söderlund did a whole PowerPoint presentation arguing we must “overcome our taboo against cannibalism” and eat our own dead to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability.

The woman at Ocasio-Crazy’s town hall was only taking this idea to the next logical step, a step that combines cannibalism with the Democrats’ utter disregard for newborn babies. The Democrat party is now openly pro-infanticide, openly okay with slaughtering a child post-birth, so why not go for the two-fer? Hey, eating the baby not only aborts it, it’s one less carbon-emitting feast for the whole family!

Returning to this sick and twisted loon we call AOC… How difficult would it have been for her to show a little moral leadership and say, “You know, we’re not going to eat babies, okay?”

Instead, and this is a direct transcript, she says to the woman: “Thank you, thank you.”

Then, while looking Eat-The-Baby-Lady right in the eye, she again says “Thank you,” and treats the question as a serious proposal: “Yeah, no, so, one of the things that’s very important to us is that we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present.”

What’s more, it is not as though Ocasio-Crazy is patronizing Eat-The-Baby-Lady to settle her down or something, because Ocasio-Crazy does look directly at her and correct her on one point: “Luckily we have more than a few months,” she says, adding, “But we do need to hit net-zero in several years, but I think we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions we have, that we can pursue, and that if we act in a positive way there’s space for hope. We are never beyond hope.”

So Ocasio-Crazy is willing to hit the buzzer when Eat-The-Baby-Lady gets the timeline wrong, but not on the whole eat-the-babies thing.

Laugh away, but 15-years-ago you would have laughed away at the idea of same-sex marriage, of the idea of biological men competing in women’s sports, of your daughter being forced to share a bathroom with a mentally-ill man in a dress, of a CNN anchor arguing there’s something wrong with a little girl made uncomfortable after being exposed to a biological man’s penis in the girl’s locker room.

Today’s left is openly celebrating socialism, openly condones post-birth abortions, openly cheers the assassination of police officers, and openly supports and encourages the jack-booted terrorists called Antifa.

AOC herself is an open socialist and she basically runs the Democrat Party.

And now, the head of the Democrat Party is so warped, so morally illiterate, her only response to eat babies to save Gaia is “Thank you … we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present.”

She couldn’t even bring herself to say, “We’re not going to eat babies.”

The Democrat Party is now at a point where it won’t take a stand against eating babies.

