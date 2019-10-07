The impeachment effort against President Donald Trump may be popular among Democrats but it has also energized his supporters, including thousands of women who plan to show up at the nation’s capital on October 17 for the March for Trump.

“We are coming to Washington to support our president — to stand with him through this impeachment charade,” Amy Kremer, Tea Party activist and founder of Women for America First, the organization behind the march, said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle.

“[Democrats are] trying to subvert the will of the people and overturn the vote and people are as mad as hell about it,” Kremer said, adding, “It absolutely is a partisan witch hunt and the American people can see right through it.”

And Trump’s supporters are taking the effort to remove a duly elected president through a political impeachment process personally.

“People see it not just as an attack on the president but an attack on us,” Kremer said.

The march, which begins at 10 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol, will include marchers visiting lawmaker’s offices to express their opposition to impeachment, support for Trump and his reelection in 2020, and also a push to take back the House.

“[Congress is] there to legislate not to investigate,” Kremer said. “We have to take that gavel out of Nancy Pelosi’s hand.”

“The Tea Party did it in 2010 and we have to do it again in 2020 because we need Congress to get back to doing the business of the people,” Kremer said.

Kremer said instead of facing a daily assault from Democrats and the media, Trump could be enjoying a leisurely life in the private sector.

“Instead he is fighting for this nation; fighting back against corruption,” Kremer said.

And now his supporters, led by women, are going to make sure their voices are heard, including those supporters who got involved in politics because of Trump.

“They got involved in politics when they voted for Donald Trump and now they see what’s happening to Trump and they don’t like it and they want to be active and they want to fight back against it,” Kremer said.

They also want to send a message to Trump.

“Don’t back down,” Kremer said. “We have your back Mr. President.”

To find out more about the march and related events in cities across America, visit TrumpMarch.com.

