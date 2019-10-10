The Dollar General store clerk who killed an alleged robber Wednesday night said, “I shot him in self-defense.”

WHIO reports the clerk called 911 after the incident, saying, “I just had somebody try to attempt and rob me over here at Dollar General on Gettysburg. Came in with a firearm, threatened to take money out the drawer, pointed a gun at me and my staff members.”

Dayton police Sgt. Thomas Schloss indicated the suspect entered the store around 6:20 p.m. and confirmed that he had a firearm.

The clerk said, “He pointed a gun at me, I had a firearm on me, I pulled my firearm and I shot him in self-defense.”

WDTN reports that the suspect tried to flee after being shot, “but collapsed just outside the front doors of the store, where he was pronounced dead.”

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Roosevelt Rappley.

