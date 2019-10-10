Watch: Eric Trump Sparks ‘Lock Him Up’ Chant About Hunter Biden

Eric Trump on Thursday evening lanced into Hunter Biden ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned speech at his re-election rally in Minneapolis, prompting attendees to break out into chants of “Lock him up.”

“How do you think Joe Biden, how do you think his son is feeling right now after embezzling a lot of money, taking a lot of money, the crookedness? He’s not looking too good either,” Trump said, prompting jeers from the crowd.

Eric Trump brings up Hunter Biden and then says, "maybe 'lock her up' goes to 'lock him up.'" "Lock them up!" chants then break out. Classy stuff. pic.twitter.com/QPQPsYlCrV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

One man can then be heard shouting “lock him up,” — seemingly a reference to Hunter Biden, who has faced increased scrutiny with allegations of corruption in China and Ukraine. “Maybe ‘Lock her up,’ goes to ‘Lock him up,” Trump responds to the chant, sparking cheers from attendees. “I like ‘Lock her up’ a little bit more,” Trump adds, before thanking the audience member for repurposing the famous anti-Clinton slogan.

The crowd then breaks out in loud chants of “Lock him up,” to which Trump responds: “We don’t need to lock him up. We’re just going to beat the hell out of him. We’re going to win.”