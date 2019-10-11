109 House GOP Back Movement to Condemn Adam Schiff

One-hundred and nine Republicans have backed a movement to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for deliberately misrepresenting a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News Friday.

Over half of House Republicans have moved to condemn chairman Schiff by cosponsoring House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fictional phone call between Zelensky and Trump.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Biggs’ legislation has quickly moved through the House GOP conference. Support for the bill spreads from conservatives to moderates and House Republican leadership.

Two weeks ago, the resolution gained 18 cosponsors. Last Friday, the bill gained 61 cosponsors. On Monday, the resolution had 73 cosponsors. On Wednesday, the legislation gained support from half of the House Republican conference. Now, as of Friday morning, the legislation has the support of 109 Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

The 109 House Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff are:

Kevin McCarthy Steve Scalise Liz Cheney Tom Emmer Mark Meadows Jim Jordan Matt Gaetz Mark Walker Elise Stefanik Doug Collins Mike Rogers Steve Womack Jim Sensenbrenner Mike Johnson Gary Palmer Mark Green Jeff Duncan Mo Brooks Scott Perry Greg Steube Guy Reschenthaler Rick Crawford Michael Burgess, M.D. Paul Gosar Bill Posey Warren Davidson Bob Gibbs Jody Hice Ralph Norman Ron Wright Louie Gohmert Lance Gooden Ralph Abraham Jim Banks Daniel Meuser Bill Flores Randy Weber Tim Burchett Dan Bishop Daniel Webster Michael Cloud Doug Lamborn Fred Keller Brian Babin Bradley Byrne Bill Johnson Larry Bucshon Ted Budd Steve King Buddy Carter Debbie Lesko Scott DesJarlais Chuck Fleischmann Roger Marshall, M.D. Drew Ferguson Steven Palazzo Bruce Westerman Troy Balderson Steve Watkins Chris Stewart Greg Murphy Greg Gianforte Ben Cline Denver Riggleman Mike Kelly William Timmons Don Bacon Lee Zeldin James Comer Rick Allen Roger Williams John Joyce Steve Stivers Duncan Hunter Kevin Hern Jason Smith Russ Fulcher Paul Mitchell John Rose Ross Spano John Rutherford David McKinley Kelly Armstrong Brian Mast Billy Long David Schweikert Jodey Arrington Alex Mooney David Rouzer Ron Estes Austin Scott Richard Hudson Barry Loudermilk Chip Roy Michael Waltz Blaine Luetkemeyer Vicky Hartzler Jim Hagedorn Scott Tipton Lloyd Smucker Pete Olson Brad Wenstrup Andy Harris Adrian Smith Anthony Gonzalez Jack Bergman John Carter Darin LaHood Mike Bost

When Breitbart News reported that the legislation gained more than half of the House Republican conference, Rep. Biggs said that “it is time to hold Mr. Schiff accountable for misleading the American people in this unauthorized impeachment” of President Trump.

100 of my colleagues have now joined my motion to condemn and censure Chairman Adam Schiff. It is time we hold Mr. Schiff accountable for misleading the American people in this unauthorized impeachment of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/tfTcnjAcuG — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 9, 2019