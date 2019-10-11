Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Backs Impeachment Probe

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan became the third Republican governor to express support for the House Democrats’ impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump when he appeared on PBS’s Firing Line for an interview airing Friday.
"I do think we have to have an impeachment inquiry," @GovLarryHogan (R-MD) tells @FiringLineShow, publicly supporting the impeachment inquiry for the first time. He’s concerned about whether it can be “fair and objective” but says, "I don't see any other way to get to the facts.” pic.twitter.com/Ssy73GE0AJ
— Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) October 11, 2019
A transcript is as follows:
GOV. LARRY HOGAN: I do think we have to have an impeachment inquiry because we need to get to the bottom of it. I’m not saying I’m ready to say I support the impeachment and removal of the president, but I do think we need an impeachment inquiry. But I’m very concerned about…can we have a fair and objective one? And I’m not sure we can in this Democratic Congress.
