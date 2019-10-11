Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Backs Impeachment Probe

"I do think we have to have an impeachment inquiry," @GovLarryHogan (R-MD) tells @FiringLineShow , publicly supporting the impeachment inquiry for the first time. He’s concerned about whether it can be “fair and objective” but says, "I don't see any other way to get to the facts.” pic.twitter.com/Ssy73GE0AJ

A transcript is as follows:

MARGARET HOOVER: Govs. Phil Scott (R-VT) and Charlie Baker (R-MA), two of your contemporaries and fellow travelers, they have said they support the impeachment inquiry. Do you?

GOV. LARRY HOGAN: I do think we have to have an impeachment inquiry because we need to get to the bottom of it. I’m not saying I’m ready to say I support the impeachment and removal of the president, but I do think we need an impeachment inquiry. But I’m very concerned about…can we have a fair and objective one? And I’m not sure we can in this Democratic Congress.

HOOVER: But you do believe, I mean, you just said you do think we need to have an impeachment inquiry.

GOV. HOGAN: I don’t see any other way to get to the facts.