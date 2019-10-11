Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Backs Impeachment Probe

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at Union West on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan became the third Republican governor to express support for the House Democrats’ impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump when he appeared on PBS’s Firing Line for an interview airing Friday.

A transcript is as follows:

MARGARET HOOVER: Govs. Phil Scott (R-VT) and Charlie Baker (R-MA), two of your contemporaries and fellow travelers, they have said they support the impeachment inquiry. Do you? 

GOV. LARRY HOGAN: I do think we have to have an impeachment inquiry because we need to get to the bottom of it. I’m not saying I’m ready to say I support the impeachment and removal of the president, but I do think we need an impeachment inquiry. But I’m very concerned about…can we have a fair and objective one? And I’m not sure we can in this Democratic Congress.

HOOVER: But you do believe, I mean, you just said you do think we need to have an impeachment inquiry. 

GOV. HOGAN: I don’t see any other way to get to the facts.

