Trump to Louisianans: Democrat Gov. Will Not Protect 2nd Amendment

During his rally on October 11, 2019, President Donald Trump warned Louisiana voters that Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards “will not protect your Second Amendment.”

National Review reports that Edwards is in a “jungle primary” on Saturday, in which he is running against two Republicans. He has to get at least 50 percent of the overall vote to hold his position as governor.

Trump told voters that both of the Republican candidates — Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone — are committed to protecting the Second Amendment. But he made it clear that Edwards cannot be trusted to protect Louisianian’s gun rights.

Trump said:

John Bel Edwards, when it gets close, and they start calling from Washington, and Schumer and Pelosi call, “We want you to get rid of the Second Amendment,” he’s 100 percent going to drop the Second Amendment. You’re not going to have the rights that you have or anywhere close.

He added, “John Bel Edwards will not protect your Second Amendment.”

