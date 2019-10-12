Bernie Sanders Campaign to Host ‘Bernie’s Back’ Rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign announced Saturday in an email to supporters that it will host a “Bernie’s Back” rally next weekend.

The rally, which is scheduled for October 19 at 1:00 p.m. ET, will be held at Queensbridge Park in New York City.

According to the email, the event is free and open to the public with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. ET. The campaign also encouraged those that hope to attend the event to RSVP as entrance to the event is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Earlier this month, Sanders experienced a heart attack and was released from the hospital last week. As reported by Breitbart News’s Hannah Bleau, “A medical evaluation determined a blocked artery, and two stents were successfully inserted.”

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” Sanders said in a statement following his release from the hospital.

I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/HjBc9LPjo4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

“After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” he added.