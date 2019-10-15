Mayor Pete Buttigieg mustered enough courage to tackled Democrat frontrunner Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday during the Ohio Democrat debate, criticizing her for not being clear on the cost of universal health care.

“This is why people here in the Midwest are so frustrated with Washington in general, and Capitol Hill in particular,” Pete Buttigieg said during the CNN Democrat presidential debate on Tuesday

Buttigieg brought up Warren’s slogan about “having a plan for everything” but pointed out that she did not have a plan for how to pay for her Medicare for All plan.

He argued for a more gradual transition to universal health care by giving Americans a choice of Medicare or staying on private insurance.

Warren said that offering voters a choice would only ensure that only poor people would end up with government health care.

Buttigieg reminded Warren that Americans supported a choice of health care.

“I don’t think that the American people are wrong,” he said, adding that Warren’s plan would “obliterate” private health insurance for over 100 million Americans.

He added that Warren was pursuing a policy that would be too divisive in the country.