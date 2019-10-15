Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed during the fourth Democrat debate that the pursuit of impeachment is necessary because President Trump broke the law “over and over.”

CNN and the New York Times opened the fourth Democrat debate with impeachment. Moderator Anderson Cooper asked Warren why the House Democrats’ pursuit of impeachment is necessary, particularly with the presidential election right around the corner.

“With the election only one year away, why shouldn’t it be the voters who determine the president’s fate? ” Cooper asked.

“Because sometimes there are issues that are bigger than politics, and I think that’s the case with this impeachment inquiry,” Warren said.

Warren said she “certainly didn’t think” impeachment would be a subject of interest when she decided to run for president but claimed the Mueller report – which did not show any evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia – convinced her that Trump “obstructed justice and done it repeatedly,” despite the fact that Mueller made no such determination.

Warren continued:

At that moment, I called for an impeachment inquiry. Now that didn’t happen, and look what happened as a result. Donald Trump broke the law again in the summer. Broke it again this fall. You know we took a Constitutional oath, and that is that no one is above the law, and that includes the President of the United States. Impeachment is the way we establish that this man will not be permitted to break the law over and over without consequences.

The impeachment must go forward,” she added.