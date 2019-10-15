Watch Live: Leftists, Pro-Trump Forces Face Off Outside Dem Debate

Democratic debate attendees, leftists, and Trump supporters, including local residents, are squaring off outside Otterbein University ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary debate in Westerville, Ohio.

Breitbart News is on the ground where twelve 2020 Democratic candidates are expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. Central. CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and The New York Times national editor Marc Lacey will moderate.

(All video and photos credit: Matt Perdie / Breitbart News)

Tuesday’s event is the fourth — and largest — 2020 DNC presidential debate.