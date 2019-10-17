During his Thursday night rally in Dallas, Texas, President Trump recalled the 1835 Battle of Gonzales and proclaimed, “Come and Take It.”

Trump noted, “This is the state where William Travis, James Bowie, and Davy Crockett made their last stand at the Alamo.”

He then said, “This is the state where a small band of patriots at the Battle of Gonzales, armed with a single cannon, stand down a foreign army and declared, ‘come and take it.'”

Trump spoke in Dallas May 4, 2018, and recounted the Battle of Gonzales in even greater detail.

He said:

In 1835 soldiers from General Santa Anna’s army marched into the little Texas town of Gonzales and ordered those Texans to surrender their small cannon that they relied on to protect their lives and protect their homes. The Texans refused! They were not about to give up their only means of self-defense.

He added:

In response, Santa Anna’s army returned with a large group of additional people. They had men all over the place…[but] this time they were met by dozens of Texans…who had rushed to Gonzales to defend their rights and their freedom. As Santa Anna’s men watched from a distance those brave Texans raised a flag for all to see. On the banner they painted a cannon along with four words that echoed through the ages. It said, “Come and Take It.”

Trump added, “Like those early Texans, Americans will never surrender, ever, ever. We will never surrender. We will never give up our freedom. Americans were born free. We will live free and we will die free.”

